The Silo
Night Tree
City at Night
The Kingfisher
Yukon Shores
Fall at the Lake
739 Springbank, Woodstock, Ontario, Canada
FrazArt. Or just Fraz. I started painting around 2005, after my Father died and left a whole box of oilpaint and brushes untouched. I got some canvas and started painting stuff. I am now retired, I have a pile of canvas in the basement, and I want to share my creations with anyone interested. I have two studios, Studio 221B in my basement for the winter, and Studio 739 in my garage, where I use my camper as an easel.
I have a bunch of locally inspired art that should be shared. I live a small town in rural Ontario, Canada. I would die happy if one of my works ever hung in any location in New York City and I went to see it. Like, at McSorley's.
I would love to sell you a print. I would love to sell you a limited edition signed print. I have all of the original art. You can buy the original, but that is like selling an organ, so we should have a bit of a discussion if you'd like to bring one of these into your life.
