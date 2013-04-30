FrazArt. Or just Fraz. I started painting around 2005, after my Father died and left a whole box of oilpaint and brushes untouched. I got some canvas and started painting stuff. I am now retired, I have a pile of canvas in the basement, and I want to share my creations with anyone interested. I have two studios, Studio 221B in my basement for the winter, and Studio 739 in my garage, where I use my camper as an easel.